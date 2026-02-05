(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JS Teruzuki (DD-116) visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii [Image 3 of 3]

    JS Teruzuki (DD-116) visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, meets with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force CDR Yasumoto Tsunoda, JS Teruzuki (DD-116) commanding officer, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2025. The JMSDF will conduct Surface Unit training near the Hawaiian Islands for Hawaii Exercise 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 18:26
    Photo ID: 9509169
    VIRIN: 260203-N-KH177-1002
    Resolution: 4909x3266
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JS Teruzuki (DD-116) visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS

    JMSDF
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    DD116

