JS Teruzuki (DD-116) visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii

U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, meets with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force CDR Yasumoto Tsunoda, JS Teruzuki (DD-116) commanding officer, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2025. The JMSDF will conduct Surface Unit training near the Hawaiian Islands for Hawaii Exercise 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
