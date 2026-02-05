15th Air Force Visits SJAFB 2026

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force commander, coins Capt. Robert Nallenweg, 4th Medical Group Family Health Physician, during a visit to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2026. Behmer visited Seymour Johnson AFB to gain a firsthand look at the 4th Fighter Wing’s infrastructure, day-to-day operations, and to meet with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daryl Briscoe)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9508562
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-QV422-7530
|Resolution:
|7599x5066
|Size:
|10.74 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
