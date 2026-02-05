15th Air Force Visits SJAFB 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force commander, tours the Mission Support Group with Lt. Col. James Melvin, 4th Mission Support Group deputy commander, during a visit to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2026. Behmer visited Seymour Johnson AFB to gain a firsthand look at the 4th Fighter Wing’s infrastructure, day-to-day operations, and to meet with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Cumpa)