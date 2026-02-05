15th Air Force visits SJAFB

Photo By Airman Daryl Briscoe | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force commander, coins Capt. Robert Nallenweg, 4th Medical Group Family Health Physician, during a visit to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2026. Behmer visited Seymour Johnson AFB to gain a firsthand look at the 4th Fighter Wing’s infrastructure, day-to-day operations, and to meet with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Daryl Briscoe) see less | View Image Page

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. — Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force commander, and the 15th AF command team visited the 4th Fighter Wing Feb. 4, 2026, to discuss the wing’s role in air defense readiness.

During the visit, Behmer engaged directly with Airmen across the installation, listening to their experiences, challenges and successes. The day featured a breakfast with airmen, followed by a full immersion, highlighting how Seymour Johnson embodies the ready airmen concept while providing F-15 Airpower for America.

“I continue to be impressed by the outstanding Airmen here at Seymour Johnson, as well as their focus on readiness and mission success,” said Behmer. “The dedication to disciplined training, reliable sustainment, and professionalism creates the ability to fly, fix and win in any scenario."

Behmer reviewed training days and discussed the critical role each career field plays in mission success with Airmen from multiple support groups. From finance to maintenance and operations, every function contributes to the readiness and effectiveness of the wing. The immersion highlighted how collaboration across diverse specialties strengthens overall mission awareness. Together, these integrated efforts ensure continued operational excellence.

The visit provided an opportunity for 15th Air Force leaders to gain additional insight into the dedication and achievements of Airmen, while reinforcing the importance of the 4th Fighter Wing’s mission of ‘Lethal Eagles, Elite Airmen’. Producing F 15E airpower remains vital to national defense and global readiness.