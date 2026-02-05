(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-35A Lightning II arrives at 104th Fighter Wing for Change of Command ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    F-35A Lightning II arrives at 104th Fighter Wing for Change of Command ceremony

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II from the 158th Fighter Wing, Burlington Air National Guard Base, VT, lands at the 104th Fighter Wing, December 6, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass. The F-35 was utilized as a static display during the 104FW Change of Command ceremony, where Col. Michael 'Shot' Glass assumed Wing Commander from Col. David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun. During the ceremony, incoming 104th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Glass highlighted the significance of the F-35 static display with the Wing's upcoming conversion to the F-35 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 09:35
    Photo ID: 9507778
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-DY432-1597
    Resolution: 5726x3975
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning II arrives at 104th Fighter Wing for Change of Command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomer
    Air Force

