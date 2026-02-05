F-35A Lightning II arrives at 104th Fighter Wing for Change of Command ceremony

A 104FW crew chief taxis in an F-35A Lightning II from the 158th Fighter Wing, Burlington Air National Guard Base, VT, December 6, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass. The F-35 was utilized as a static display during the 104FW Change of Command ceremony, where Col. Michael 'Shot' Glass assumed Wing Commander from Col. David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun. During the ceremony, incoming 104th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Glass highlighted the significance of the F-35 static display with the Wing's upcoming conversion to the F-35 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 09:35
|Photo ID:
|9507774
|VIRIN:
|251206-Z-DY432-6294
|Resolution:
|3428x2449
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
