F-35A Lightning II arrives at 104th Fighter Wing for Change of Command ceremony

A 104FW crew chief taxis in an F-35A Lightning II from the 158th Fighter Wing, Burlington Air National Guard Base, VT, December 6, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass. The F-35 was utilized as a static display during the 104FW Change of Command ceremony, where Col. Michael 'Shot' Glass assumed Wing Commander from Col. David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun. During the ceremony, incoming 104th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Glass highlighted the significance of the F-35 static display with the Wing's upcoming conversion to the F-35 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)