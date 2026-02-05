F-35A Lightning II arrives at 104th Fighter Wing for Change of Command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-35A Lightning II from the 158th Fighter Wing, Burlington Air National Guard Base, VT, lands at the 104th Fighter Wing, December 6, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass. The F-35 was utilized as a static display during the 104FW Change of Command ceremony, where Col. Michael 'Shot' Glass assumed Wing Commander from Col. David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun. During the ceremony, incoming 104th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Glass highlighted the significance of the F-35 static display with the Wing's upcoming conversion to the F-35 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)