(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSgt. Griffith Selected as Space Systems Commands Air Terminal NCO of the Year [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SSgt. Griffith Selected as Space Systems Commands Air Terminal NCO of the Year

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Becker 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Griffith, 45th Logistics Readiness Squadron air terminal operations supervisor, unloads cargo at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. Unloading cargo supports the timely and efficient movement of supplies in support of Ascension Island resupply operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Becker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 09:32
    Photo ID: 9507772
    VIRIN: 260128-X-NY190-2064
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt. Griffith Selected as Space Systems Commands Air Terminal NCO of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Samuel Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SSgt. Griffith Selected as Space Systems Commands Air Terminal NCO of the Year
    SSgt. Griffith Selected as Space Systems Commands Air Terminal NCO of the Year
    SSgt. Griffith Selected as Space Systems Commands Air Terminal NCO of the Year
    SSgt. Griffith Selected as Space Systems Commands Air Terminal NCO of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SSgt. Griffith Selected as Space Systems Commands Air Terminal NCO of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery