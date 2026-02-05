SSgt. Griffith Selected as Space Systems Commands Air Terminal NCO of the Year

Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Becker | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Griffith, 45th Logistics Readiness Squadron air terminal operations supervisor, inspects malfunctioning lock on the staircase truck at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2026. Routine inspections help ensure ground support equipment remains safe, functional, and ready to support airlift operations. (U.S. Space force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Becker) see less | View Image Page

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Griffith, 45th Logistics Readiness Squadron Air Terminal Operations Supervisor, does not describe his job in terms of titles or accolades. Instead, he likes to keep it simple.

“I solve problems,” said Griffith.

At an installation best known as the Premier Gateway to Space, Griffith and his team quietly ensure the logistics backbone keeps moving, supporting mission partners, enabling global mobility, and sustaining operations that reach far beyond Florida’s Space Coast.

Griffith’s day-to-day responsibilities span far more than moving cargo from point A to point B. As an air terminal operations supervisor, he oversees cargo certification, passenger processing, Airmen management, and administrative duties such as awards packages and performance reports—all while remaining hands-on with the mission.

“Our mission partners come to us when something isn’t right with their cargo,” Griffith explained. “Our job is to inspect it, certify it, and make sure it’s safe and ready for air movement.”

Often, that work takes place far from the airfield itself. Because much of the cargo originates at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station or Kennedy Space Center facilities, Griffith and his team routinely travel to inspect sensitive, specialized, and sometimes classified equipment where it’s stored.

“No two days look the same,” Griffith said. “But if something needs to move, we make it happen.”

While Space Launch Delta 45’s mission centers on launch operations, air terminal operations provide critical support across multiple mission sets. One of the most vital mission sets it supports is the Air Mobility Command channel mission to Ascension Island, an isolated installation supporting space tracking and telemetry operations in the Atlantic.

“Ascension has about 800 people on the island,” Griffith said. “They rely on us for food, infrastructure materials, and critical supplies.”

His team ensures cargo including water treatment chemicals, construction materials, and sustainment equipment makes it to the island. Without airlift, those same supplies could take months to arrive by sea.

“That time difference matters,” said Griffith. “What we’re moving directly impacts people’s ability to live and operate there. These aren’t items that can wait months on a ship, they’re needed now.”

Beyond routine missions, Griffith’s team supports distinguished visitor movements, off-station aircraft inspections, joint training events, and contingency taskings often with little notice and under tight timelines.

That constant operational tempo shapes how Griffith leads. For him, leadership is not defined by technical expertise alone, it is rooted in understanding the people who execute the mission every day.

“Everyone is motivated by different things,” he said. “Some people are driven by recognition. Others are motivated by knowing their work matters.”

He prioritizes connection by fostering a team culture built on trust, approachability, and balance. Whether it is organizing section cookouts, grabbing lunch together, or simply creating space to talk, Griffith believes taking care of people is essential to sustaining mission success.

“If people are happy and feel valued, they’re more motivated,” he said. “Sometimes you just need to be human.”

That leadership philosophy and a year of exceptional performance earned Griffith the title of Air Terminal NCO of the Year, recognized by Space Systems Command catching him completely off guard.

“When my commander, first sergeant, and senior all showed up at work together, I thought I was in trouble,” he laughed. “Then they told me I was selected.”

Despite the honor, Griffith is quick to deflect credit.

“I couldn’t have done this without my team, my airmen, civilians, and leadership,” he said. “They had my back the entire way.”

Professionally, Griffith’s next goal is promotion, wanting to achieve technical sergeant on his first attempt.

Personally, he credits his success to balance.

“My wife and kids make everything possible,” he said. “We support each other so we can both succeed at work and at home.”

As he looks back on the award, Griffith remains focused on the bigger picture.

“This recognition isn’t just about me,” he said. “It reflects everyone who’s supported me over the last three years: my family, my coworkers, my leadership. I may have received the award, but it belongs to all of us.”