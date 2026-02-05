Date Taken: 01.28.2026 Date Posted: 02.05.2026 09:30 Photo ID: 9507767 VIRIN: 260128-X-NY190-2014 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.83 MB Location: FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SSgt. Griffith Selected as Space Systems Commands Air Terminal NCO of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Samuel Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.