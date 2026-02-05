Local Collaboration Enhances Support for Military Families at Fort Buchanan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan’s commanding officer, Command Sergeant Major Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major, Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, and Daniel E. Cain, director of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), met with Miguel González, senior vice president of Caparra Enterprises, and other members of the company, Feb. 4 at the installation’s command headquarters to explore future collaboration.