    Local Collaboration Enhances Support for Military Families at Fort Buchanan

    Local Collaboration Enhances Support for Military Families at Fort Buchanan

    PUERTO RICO

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan’s commanding officer, Command Sergeant Major Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major, Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, and Daniel E. Cain, director of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), met with Miguel González, senior vice president of Caparra Enterprises, and other members of the company, Feb. 4 at the installation’s command headquarters to explore future collaboration.

    This work, Local Collaboration Enhances Support for Military Families at Fort Buchanan [Image 2 of 2], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Caribbean
    IMCOM

