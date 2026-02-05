Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan’s commanding officer, Command Sergeant Major...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan’s commanding officer, Command Sergeant Major Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major, Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, and Daniel E. Cain, director of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), met with Miguel González, senior vice president of Caparra Enterprises, and other members of the company, Feb. 4 at the installation’s command headquarters to explore future collaboration. see less | View Image Page

Local Collaboration Enhances Support for Military Families at Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan’s commanding officer, Command Sergeant Major Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major, Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, and Daniel E. Cain, director of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), met with Miguel González, senior vice president of Caparra Enterprises, and other members of the company, Feb. 4 at the installation’s command headquarters to explore future collaboration.



The discussion is part of Fort Buchanan’s ongoing efforts to leverage community resources and enhance readiness for the local warfighter.



Caparra Enterprises owns and operates a variety of commercial, retail, and office facilities in San Patricio Village, a mixed-use district neighboring Fort Buchanan.



“As our closest neighbor, maintaining a strong collaboration with Caparra Enterprises is key to leveraging community services and supporting the quality of life for our military families,” said Col. Samples.



Miguel González highlighted the long-standing relationship between the installation and the surrounding community.



“We have been neighbors since 1942, and we deeply value the contributions Fort Buchanan makes to our communities in Puerto Rico. We want to continue supporting our troops and their families,” González said.



The meeting included discussions on how military personnel and their families can better access services offered at San Patricio Village. Likewise, residents of the San Patricio neighborhood can learn more about MWR facilities available through the MWR membership program.



“It is important for families arriving in Puerto Rico to know where to find essential services. We look forward to highlighting the resources at San Patricio Village during our Newcomers Fairs,” said Bergman-Gándara.



The Army has a long history of building supportive relationships with surrounding communities. Fort Buchanan has partnered with local, state, and national organizations to provide a wide range of services for Soldiers and families, including programs focused on health care, education, child development, employment, financial assistance, and recreation.



Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty members, Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enable readiness and facilitate the deployment of forces anytime, anywhere.