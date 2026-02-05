IPE flight and aircrew prepares for real-world deployments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircrew assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron check their mobility bags during a mock deployment exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2026. The individual protective equipment flight issued aircrew mobility bags and performed a weapon issue demonstration in preparation for real-world deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)