IPE flight and aircrew prepares for real-world deployments

Aircrew assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron check their mobility bags during a mock deployment exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2026. The individual protective equipment flight issued aircrew mobility bags and performed a weapon issue demonstration in preparation for real-world deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)
