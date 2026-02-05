U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Arcturus Monzales, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, performs a weapon issue demonstration during a mock deployment exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2026. The IPE flight issued aircrew mobility bags and performed a weapon issue demonstration in preparation for real-world deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 09:01
|Photo ID:
|9507750
|VIRIN:
|260129-F-SS559-1039
|Resolution:
|6948x4632
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IPE flight and aircrew prepares for real-world deployments [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Alexis Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.