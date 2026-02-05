Date Taken: 01.29.2026 Date Posted: 02.05.2026 09:01 Photo ID: 9507750 VIRIN: 260129-F-SS559-1039 Resolution: 6948x4632 Size: 3.41 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, IPE flight and aircrew prepares for real-world deployments [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Alexis Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.