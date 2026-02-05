(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IPE flight and aircrew prepares for real-world deployments [Image 2 of 5]

    IPE flight and aircrew prepares for real-world deployments

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Airman Alexis Adams 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Yoo, 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, checks his mobility bag during a mock deployment exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2026. The individual protective equipment flight issued aircrew mobility bags and performed a weapon issue demonstration in preparation for real-world deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 09:01
    Photo ID: 9507749
    VIRIN: 260129-F-SS559-1030
    Resolution: 6307x4205
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IPE flight and aircrew prepares for real-world deployments [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Alexis Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill
    mock deployment
    weapons demonstration
    mobility bags
    flight crew
    IPE flight

