379th ELRS performs fuel testing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Fenner, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory technician, performs an all leveling sample test within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 5, 2026. Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants technicians take samples from every level of stored fuel to check the quality from the surface to the very bottom of the storage tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)