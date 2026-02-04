379th ELRS performs fuel testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Fenner, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory technician, tests fuel within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 5, 2026. Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants technicians identify and eliminate impurities, guaranteeing aircraft receive mission-ready fuel and sustain combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)