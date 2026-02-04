(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    379th ELRS performs fuel testing

    379th ELRS performs fuel testing

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Fenner, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory technician, performs a flashpoint test within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 5, 2026. The test confirms the fuel's stability and safety by identifying the lowest temperature it takes to ignite and become flammable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 07:39
    Photo ID: 9507674
    VIRIN: 260205-F-PQ421-1138
    Resolution: 5686x3783
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 379th ELRS performs fuel testing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fuels
    POL
    AFCENT
    fuel testing
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

