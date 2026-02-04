379th ELRS performs fuel testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Fenner, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory technician, performs a flashpoint test within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 5, 2026. The test confirms the fuel’s stability and safety by identifying the lowest temperature it takes to ignite and become flammable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)