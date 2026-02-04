(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts media day supporting safety and security for Super Bowl LX at Sector San Francisco [Image 14 of 16]

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts media day supporting safety and security for Super Bowl LX at Sector San Francisco

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Cmdr. Ryan Clark and Cmdr. Meagan Bowis, Pacific Strike Team commanding officer and executive officer, review specialized equipment during a Super Bowl LX Safety and Security Media Event held by the Sector San Francisco incident management team on Feb. 4, 2026. Members of the media learned how the Coast Guard is supporting the safety and security for the Super Bowl and FanFest events, scheduled for early February in Santa Clara, California. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 21:18
    Photo ID: 9507177
    VIRIN: 260204-G-BB085-1053
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.53 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Sector San Francisco
    pacific strike team
    Super Bowl
    USCG
    San Francisco

