    U.S. Coast Guard conducts media day supporting safety and security for Super Bowl LX at Sector San Francisco [Image 12 of 15]

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts media day supporting safety and security for Super Bowl LX at Sector San Francisco

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    K-9 Chief Gama relaxes on the sidelines as her U.S. Coast Guard maritime enforcement handler answers questions and speaks with the press during a Super Bowl LX Safety and Security Media Event held by the Sector San Francisco incident management team on Feb. 4, 2026. Members of the media learned how the Coast Guard is supporting the safety and security for the Super Bowl and FanFest events, scheduled for early February in Santa Clara, California. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 21:20
    Sector San Francisco
    CEDT
    K-9
    Super Bowl
    USCG

