U.S. Coast Guard conducts media day supporting safety and security for Super Bowl LX at Sector San Francisco

K-9 Chief Gama relaxes on the sidelines as her U.S. Coast Guard maritime enforcement handler answers questions and speaks with the press during a Super Bowl LX Safety and Security Media Event held by the Sector San Francisco incident management team on Feb. 4, 2026. Members of the media learned how the Coast Guard is supporting the safety and security for the Super Bowl and FanFest events, scheduled for early February in Santa Clara, California. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)