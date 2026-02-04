(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Adm. Houston Hosts SWO-N Discussion at MSTCPAC [Image 3 of 3]

    Adm. Houston Hosts SWO-N Discussion at MSTCPAC

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Martinez 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 4, 2026) - Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Department of the Navy/Department of Energy, speaks with junior Nuclear Surface Warfare Officers (SWO-N) following a question and answer discussion at Mariner Skills Training Center Pacific, Feb. 4. The discussion was held for Houston to host a question and answer discussion with junior and senior SWO-N along the San Diego waterfront. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 19:15
    Photo ID: 9507110
    VIRIN: 260204-N-EI127-1091
    Resolution: 4194x3079
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Houston Hosts SWO-N Discussion at MSTCPAC [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

