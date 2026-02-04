Adm. Houston Hosts SWO-N Discussion at MSTCPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 4, 2026) - Adm. William Houston, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Department of the Navy/Department of Energy, speaks to Nuclear Surface Warfare Officers (SWO-N) during a SWO-N discussion at Mariner Skills Training Center Pacific, Feb. 4. The discussion was held for Houston to host a question and answer discussion with junior and senior SWO-N along the San Diego waterfront. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)