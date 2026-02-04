Instructors Dave Nelson, FUDS program manager at USACE’s Northwestern Division, Stacy Langsdale, raining lead for the Collaboration and Public Participation Center of Expertise, and Jenn Miller, environmental division public affairs specialist at USACE’s Headquarters pose for a photo during their Effective Communication for the FUDS Program course January 13-15, 2026 at USACE Sacramento District.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 18:41
|Photo ID:
|9507095
|VIRIN:
|260113-A-RR973-4281
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE instructors lead FUDS communication training in Sacramento [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Kara Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FUDS communication course prepares teams for complex cleanup projects
No keywords found.