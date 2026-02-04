(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE instructors lead FUDS communication training in Sacramento [Image 2 of 2]

    USACE instructors lead FUDS communication training in Sacramento

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Maj. Kara Greene 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Dave Nelson, course instructor and FUDS Program Manager at USACE’s Northwestern Division, leads students through a discussion about values as part of the Effective Communication for the FUDS Program course January 13-15, 2026 in Sacramento, Calif.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FUDS communication course prepares teams for complex cleanup projects

    FUDS

