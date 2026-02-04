Dave Nelson, course instructor and FUDS Program Manager at USACE’s Northwestern Division, leads students through a discussion about values as part of the Effective Communication for the FUDS Program course January 13-15, 2026 in Sacramento, Calif.
|01.14.2026
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, USACE instructors lead FUDS communication training in Sacramento [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Kara Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FUDS communication course prepares teams for complex cleanup projects
