Cole Haschke with the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office receives an Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal for commendable service from Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez and Command Sgt. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major, during a garrison town hall Jan. 22, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9507039
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-UY387-1005
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1015.12 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Fort McCoy workforce members recognized during January town hall sessions
