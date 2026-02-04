Fort McCoy workforce members recognized during January town hall sessions

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Nicole Salzwadel with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy receives a 5-year certificate and...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Nicole Salzwadel with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy receives a 5-year certificate and pin for federal government service from Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez and Command Sgt. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major, during a garrison town hall Jan. 22, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Salzwadel is an administrative officer. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Several Fort McCoy workforce members were recognized by the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy command team Jan. 22 during two garrison town hall sessions in building 905 at the installation.



Workforce members were recognized with length-of-service award certificates as well as civilian service medals. According to the Office of Personnel Management, with the Army Civilian Length of Service Recognition, the program recognizes civilian employees for sustained federal service supporting Army missions. These awards are time-based (not performance-based) and are part of the Army civilian awards and recognition program.



Awards are typically presented at these service points: 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, 25 years, 30 years, 35 years, 40 years, 45 years, and 50-plus years. Some organizations also recognize 5-year increments by local policy.



Most recipients receive a service emblem or lapel pin showing years of service, an official certificate, and command or organization acknowledgment. Service is determined using official personnel data including the civilian service computation date, federal employment records, Army human resources systems, and verified creditable prior federal service.



During the town hall sessions the following people received length-of-service awards:



— Michael Miller, Directorate of Public Works, 35 years.



— Lucas Erickson, Directorate of Emergency Services, 25 years.



— John Adams, Directorate of Public Works, 20 years.



— Sylvia Lopez, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, 20 years.



— Nicole Salzwedel, Fort McCoy Garrison, 5 years.



Several people also received Civilian Service Commendation and Achievement Medals.



According to Army guidelines, the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal (formerly the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service) is an honorary award presented by the Department of the Army to civilian employees for commendable service or achievement. Employees who have a past record of excellence, normally recognized by the previous receipt of one or more honorary or performance awards, may be considered for this award. The Commander’s Award for Civilian Service is comparable to the military Army Commendation Medal.



With the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal, it’s very similar. The Civilian Service Achievement Medal is awarded to Department of the Army civilian employees for noteworthy achievements that contribute significantly to the efficiency and effectiveness of Army operations, guidelines show.



The Civilian Service Achievement Medal was established on Aug. 24, 1987, and is awarded to recognize the contributions of civilians or qualifying foreign nationals in support of military forces. It is the fifth highest award in the Department of the Army honorary awards scheme, ranking just below the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service.



Those people receiving medals during the town hall sessions were:



— Ashley Sivert, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Commendation Medal.



— Melissa Dubois, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, Commendation Medal.



— Kimberly Raap, Fort McCoy Resource Management Office, Commendation Medal.



— Cole Haschke, Fort McCoy Resource Management Office, Achievement Medal.



Award presentations are a regular part of the garrison town hall sessions. During this round, Garrison Command Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major, presented the awards to each recipient.



The next Fort McCoy town hall sessions will take place in April.



Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”