    Fort McCoy workforce members recognized during January town hall sessions [Image 8 of 10]

    Fort McCoy workforce members recognized during January town hall sessions

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Firefighter/EMT Lucas Erickson with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services receives a 25-year certificate and pin for federal government service from Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez and Command Sgt. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major, during a garrison town hall Jan. 22, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 17:35
    Photo ID: 9507024
    VIRIN: 260122-A-UY387-1003
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy workforce members recognized during January town hall sessions [Image 10 of 10], by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

