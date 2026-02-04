Fort McCoy workforce members recognized during January town hall sessions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighter/EMT Lucas Erickson with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services receives a 25-year certificate and pin for federal government service from Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez and Command Sgt. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major, during a garrison town hall Jan. 22, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)