A U.S. Air Force Airman and his child paint together at an arts and crafts booth during Winter Wonderland at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 30, 2026. Winter Wonderland was an event hosted by the 355th Force Support Squadron to provide Airmen and their families an opportunity to connect and enjoy community activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)