    Winter Wonderland

    Winter Wonderland

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman and his child paint together at an arts and crafts booth during Winter Wonderland at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 30, 2026. Winter Wonderland was an event hosted by the 355th Force Support Squadron to provide Airmen and their families an opportunity to connect and enjoy community activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 13:13
    Photo ID: 9506605
    VIRIN: 260130-F-QO903-1138
    Resolution: 4948x3534
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Wonderland, by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Force Support Squadron
    Winter Wonderland
    Families
    Airmen

