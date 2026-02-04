Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Anderson, 355th Operations Group Senior Enlisted Leader, and his child toss cornhole bags at Winter Wonderland at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 30, 2026. Winter Wonderland was an event put together by the 355th Force Support Squadron for Airmen and their families to enjoy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)