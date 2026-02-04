Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and families walk around Winter Wonderland at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 30, 2026. Winter Wonderland was one of many Final Friday events put on by the 355th Force Support Squadron to support DM Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)