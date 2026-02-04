(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winter Wonderland [Image 4 of 5]

    Winter Wonderland

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and families walk around Winter Wonderland at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 30, 2026. Winter Wonderland was one of many Final Friday events put on by the 355th Force Support Squadron to support DM Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 13:13
    Photo ID: 9506604
    VIRIN: 260130-F-QO903-1127
    Resolution: 4834x3453
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Wonderland [Image 5 of 5], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Force Support Squadron
    Winter Wonderland
    Families
    Airmen

