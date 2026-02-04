U.S. Air Force Airmen and families walk around Winter Wonderland at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 30, 2026. Winter Wonderland was one of many Final Friday events put on by the 355th Force Support Squadron to support DM Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 13:13
|Photo ID:
|9506604
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-QO903-1127
|Resolution:
|4834x3453
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Winter Wonderland [Image 5 of 5], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.