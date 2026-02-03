(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    George Washington Sailors host Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

    George Washington Sailors host Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

    JAPAN

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Roy Duran 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, exchanges a gift with Hon. Ahn Gyu-Back, Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Jan. 30, 2026. Ahn’s visit to George Washington highlights the ironclad ROK-US alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class R. Ezekiel Duran)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 00:40
    Photo ID: 9505734
    VIRIN: 260130-N-DH616-2011
    Resolution: 5074x3921
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Sailors host Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Roy Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FWD
    CTF70
    USSGW
    ROK
    VVIP

