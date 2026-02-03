Hon. Ahn Gyu-Back, Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, middle, speaks with Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, second left, and Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, commander, Carrier Strike Group 5/Task Force 70, aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Jan. 30, 2026. Ahn’s visit to George Washington highlights the ironclad ROK-US alliance. (U. S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class R. Ezekiel Duran)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 00:40
|Photo ID:
|9505728
|VIRIN:
|260130-N-DH616-2003
|Resolution:
|4184x3233
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George Washington Sailors host Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Roy Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.