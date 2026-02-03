(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    George Washington Sailors host Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

    George Washington Sailors host Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

    JAPAN

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Roselia Garcia 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Hon. Ahn Gyu-Back , right, speaks with Capt. Timothy Waits, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), during a tour of the ship at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 30, 2026. Ahn’s visit to George Washington highlights the ironclad ROK-US alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kiah Nesbitt)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 23:21
    Location: JP
    This work, George Washington Sailors host Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, by SA Roselia Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FWD
    CTF70
    USSGW
    ROK
    VVIP

