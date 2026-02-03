George Washington Sailors host Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Hon. Ahn Gyu-Back, left, speaks with Capt. Timothy Waits, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), during a tour of the ship at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 30, 2026. Ahn’s visit to George Washington highlights the ironclad ROK-US alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman. Apprentice Kiah Nesbitt)