First-Person View Drone Live Fire Exercise Showcases Lethal Capabilities

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees III, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, awards awards a coin of excellence to Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade, 25th Inf. Div., during a first-person view drone live fire exercise (LFX) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2026. The LFX demonstrated the division’s ability to employ one-way attack drones and produce lethal effects. (Courtesy photo)
01.29.2026
02.03.2026
|9505644
|260129-A-MA645-2002
|6556x4373
|9.92 MB
|Location:
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|4
|0
