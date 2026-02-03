(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First-Person View Drone Live Fire Exercise Showcases Lethal Capabilities [Image 2 of 4]

    First-Person View Drone Live Fire Exercise Showcases Lethal Capabilities

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, operates a First-Person View (FPV) drone during a FPV drone live-fire exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2026. The LFX demonstrated the division’s ability to employ one-way attack drones and produce lethal effects. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 21:55
    Photo ID: 9505634
    VIRIN: 260129-A-MA645-2001
    Resolution: 7888x5261
    Size: 8.92 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First-Person View Drone Live Fire Exercise Showcases Lethal Capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

