First-Person View Drone Live Fire Exercise Showcases Lethal Capabilities

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, operates a First-Person View (FPV) drone during a FPV drone live-fire exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2026. The LFX demonstrated the division’s ability to employ one-way attack drones and produce lethal effects. (Courtesy photo)