A First-Person View (FPV) drone from the 25th Infantry Division maneuvers during an FPV drone live-fire exercise (LFX) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2025. The LFX demonstrated the division’s ability to employ one-way attack drones and produce lethal effects. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 21:55
|Photo ID:
|9505629
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-MA645-2003
|Resolution:
|6152x4103
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First-Person View Drone Live Fire Exercise Showcases Lethal Capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.