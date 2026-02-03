First-Person View Drone Live Fire Exercise Showcases Lethal Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A First-Person View (FPV) drone from the 25th Infantry Division maneuvers during an FPV drone live-fire exercise (LFX) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2025. The LFX demonstrated the division’s ability to employ one-way attack drones and produce lethal effects. (Courtesy photo)