(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First-Person View Drone Live Fire Exercise Showcases Lethal Capabilities [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First-Person View Drone Live Fire Exercise Showcases Lethal Capabilities

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A First-Person View (FPV) drone from the 25th Infantry Division maneuvers during an FPV drone live-fire exercise (LFX) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2025. The LFX demonstrated the division’s ability to employ one-way attack drones and produce lethal effects. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 21:55
    Photo ID: 9505629
    VIRIN: 260129-A-MA645-2003
    Resolution: 6152x4103
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First-Person View Drone Live Fire Exercise Showcases Lethal Capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First-Person View Drone Live Fire Exercise Showcases Lethal Capabilities
    First-Person View Drone Live Fire Exercise Showcases Lethal Capabilities
    First-Person View Drone Live Fire Exercise Showcases Lethal Capabilities
    First-Person View Drone Live Fire Exercise Showcases Lethal Capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FPV Drone
    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery