    184th Wing Point Defense Battle Lab Members Practice Inaugural Flight Maneuvers [Image 6 of 9]

    184th Wing Point Defense Battle Lab Members Practice Inaugural Flight Maneuvers

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Darigan Brown 

    184th Wing

    Members of the 184th Wing Point Defense Battle Lab practice flight maneuvers during their inaugural evaluation to become operator and instructor certified in the Skydio x10D Small Unmanned Aircraft system on December 10, 2025, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The Point Defense Battle Lab is a Department of the Air Force initiative designed to safeguard installations, protect vital assets, and ensure continuity of air operations by using tactics, techniques, and procedures for countering airborne threats, including Unmanned Aircraft Systems.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 16:25
    Photo ID: 9505320
    VIRIN: 251210-Z-XH787-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1350
    Size: 360.32 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 184th Wing Point Defense Battle Lab Members Practice Inaugural Flight Maneuvers [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Darigan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    184th Wing Selected to Support Air Combat Command's Point Defense Battle Lab

