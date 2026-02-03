184th Wing Point Defense Battle Lab Members Practice Inaugural Flight Maneuvers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 184th Wing Point Defense Battle Lab practice flight maneuvers during their inaugural evaluation to become operator and instructor certified in the Skydio x10D Small Unmanned Aircraft system on December 10, 2025, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The Point Defense Battle Lab is a Department of the Air Force initiative designed to safeguard installations, protect vital assets, and ensure continuity of air operations by using tactics, techniques, and procedures for countering airborne threats, including Unmanned Aircraft Systems.