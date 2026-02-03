Photo By Master Sgt. Joseph Thompson | Members of the 184th Wing Point Defense Battle Lab practice flight maneuvers during...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Joseph Thompson | Members of the 184th Wing Point Defense Battle Lab practice flight maneuvers during their inaugural evaluation to become operator and instructor certified in the Skydio x10D Small Unmanned Aircraft system on December 10, 2025, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The Point Defense Battle Lab is a Department of the Air Force initiative designed to safeguard installations, protect vital assets, and ensure continuity of air operations by using tactics, techniques, and procedures for countering airborne threats, including Unmanned Aircraft Systems. see less | View Image Page

184th Wing Selected to Support Air Combat Command's Point Defense Battle Lab

The 184th Wing has been selected to support Air Combat Command’s newly established Point Defense Battle Lab. The 184th Wing will support the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, who will serve as the lead organization.



The PDBL is a critical initiative within the Department of the Air Force, designed to safeguard installations, protect vital assets, and ensure continuity of air operations. Specifically, the PDBL will focus on developing and validating tactics, techniques, and procedures for countering a wide range of airborne threats, including small Unmanned Aircraft Systems. The Battle Lab’s efforts will enhance the Air Force’s ability to detect, track, and neutralize these airborne threats effectively.



ACC selected the 184th Wing, in partnership with the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, based on combined current capabilities, missions, industry and academia partnerships and alignment with counter-small UAS fielding timelines.



The 184th Wing was specifically selected for its expertise in air battle management, cyber operations, and AI-enabled intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The 134th Air Control Squadron’s continued efforts with the Air Base Air Defense System-Missile Defense, which has already positioned the 184th Wing as a leader in airbase defense, will also be contributing to the efforts of the Battle Lab.



“This is a significant opportunity for the 184th Wing to leverage our expertise and contribute to a critical national security mission,” said Col. Joe Deeds, commander of the 184th Wing. “Our Air Battle Managers, cyber warriors, ISR operators, and AI specialists are ready to work alongside the 319th Reconnaissance Wing to ensure the success of the Point Defense Battle Lab and to enhance the security of Air Force installations."



The Point Defense Battle Lab (PDBL) will drive innovation and collaboration across the Total Force to address the growing challenges from increasingly widespread use of small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). By integrating the expertise of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing and the 184th Wing, the PDBL will deliver critical tactical-level data, advanced site design concepts, and cutting-edge integration strategies for emerging technologies.



Additionally, the lab will spearhead operational experiments and red teaming initiatives, ensuring the Air Force remains agile and prepared to counter evolving threats. Through its efforts, the PDBL strengthens the Point Defense Task Force’s ability to safeguard airpower, maintain combat readiness, and confidently respond to emerging challenges, further securing Air Force installations and operations.