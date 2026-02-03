Soldiers with the Alabama National Guard Patrol Areas Around Gallery Place Chinatown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Paris Hayes, assigned to the 131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, captures imagery of Soldiers conducting presence patrols around Gallery Place–Chinatown in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2026. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)