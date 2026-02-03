(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers with the Alabama National Guard Patrol Areas Around Gallery Place Chinatown [Image 4 of 5]

    Soldiers with the Alabama National Guard Patrol Areas Around Gallery Place Chinatown

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Spc. Paris Hayes, assigned to the 131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, captures imagery of Soldiers conducting presence patrols around Gallery Place–Chinatown in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2026. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)

    This work, Soldiers with the Alabama National Guard Patrol Areas Around Gallery Place Chinatown [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS

