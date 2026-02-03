Soldiers with the Alabama National Guard Patrol Areas Around Gallery Place Chinatown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Alabama National Guard conduct a presence patrol around the Gallery Place–Chinatown area in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2026. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)