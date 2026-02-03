Soldiers with the Alabama National Guard Patrol Areas Around Gallery Place Chinatown

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Alabama National Guard pause for a group photo with a local tour bus driver while conducting a presence patrol in the Gallery Place–Chinatown area of Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2026. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 15:46
|Photo ID:
|9505269
|VIRIN:
|260203-Z-SM347-5736
|Resolution:
|6613x4285
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
