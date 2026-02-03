Small arms qualifications held on USS Lake Erie (CG 70)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor shoots an M18 pistol during a small arms qualifications on the flight deck onboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 24, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Navy Photo)