Flight quarters aboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70)

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 21, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Navy photo)