    Flight quarters aboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70)

    Flight quarters aboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70)

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    11.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Miller 

    USS Lake Erie (CG 70)

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 21, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 15:12
    Photo ID: 9505246
    VIRIN: 260121-N-VA505-1128
    Resolution: 5310x2987
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Flight quarters aboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CaribOps

