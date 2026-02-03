U.S. Sailors shoot M18 pistols during a small arms qualification on the flight deck onboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 24, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Navy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9505250
|VIRIN:
|260124-N-VA505-1207
|Resolution:
|5783x3253
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Small arms qualifications held on USS Lake Erie (CG 70) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.