2025 DAF Exceptional SAPR Team award given to

Members of the 2nd Bomb Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office pose with their awards after being recognized as the 2025 DAF Exceptional SAPR Team of the Year at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 22, 2026. The Barksdale SAPR office provides care, advocacy, and education to support our Airmen and their families by addressing difficult and sensitive situations with professionalism and compassion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)