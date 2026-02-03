(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 DAF Exceptional SAPR Team award given to [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 DAF Exceptional SAPR Team award given to

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Members of the 2nd Bomb Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office pose with their awards after being recognized as the 2025 DAF Exceptional SAPR Team of the Year at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 22, 2026. The Barksdale SAPR office provides care, advocacy, and education to support our Airmen and their families by addressing difficult and sensitive situations with professionalism and compassion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 10:00
    Photo ID: 9504783
    VIRIN: 260122-F-DY500-1008
    Resolution: 6956x4637
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DAF Exceptional SAPR Team award given to [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 DAF Exceptional SAPR Team award goes to 2nd Bomb Wing SAPR team
    2025 DAF Exceptional SAPR Team award given to

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery